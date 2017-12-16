Woman seriously injured after crash on I-40 in Catawba County

A woman was seriously injured following a car crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Catawba County Saturday evening.

According to the state highway patrol, the incident was a single car rollover that happened around 5:30 p.m.

A white Blazer ran off the road and rolled several times. The woman was ejected from the vehicle.

She was initially taken to Catawba Hospital, but then flown to Carolinas Medical Center Main with serious injuries.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, and no further information has been released.

