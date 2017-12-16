I-85 N reopened after fatal car crash in Cabarrus Co. - | WBTV Charlotte

I-85 N reopened after fatal car crash in Cabarrus Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Officials were on the scene at I-85 in Cabarrus County after a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon.

The interstate was shut down in the northbound direction near mile marker 58, but has since reopened.

Officials have confirmed one person is dead at the scene. 

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area as congestion remains. 

No further information has been released.

