Fatal car crash in Cabarrus Co. shuts down I-85 northbound

Officials are on scene at I-85 in Cabarrus County after a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon.

NCDOT says the interstate is shut down in the northbound direction near mile marker 58.

Officials have confirmed one person is dead at the scene.

Troopers expect the lanes to reopen around 4:30 p.m. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and take alternate routes to avoid the area.

No further information has been released.

