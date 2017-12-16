Gas line sparks flame after worker accidentally hit pipe - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas line sparks flame after worker accidentally hit pipe

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A construction worker hit a gas line while working around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 6100 block of Brookshire Boulevard. 

Flames were seen coming from the ground as a result of the accident.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. 

