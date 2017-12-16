One person dead after three-car fatal crash near south Charlotte

One person was pronounced dead after a fatal three-car crash near south Charlotte.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Clanton Road and South Boulevard and on the CATS LYNX blue line tracks around 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

The passenger in a Dodge Nitro, Paulette Catlin Lawrence, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to Carolinas Medical Center- Main for treatment, officials say.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata, Kenitra Peterson, was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Her two children who were in the car were transported, one with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated on scene and was not transported.

Reports stated Peterson was speeding on Clanton Road when it struck the rear of the Dodge Nitro. Both vehicles traveled into the intersection. The driver of the Dodge Nitro then struck the third vehicle, another Dodge Nitro. Both Nitros traveled onto the light rail tracks and overturned.

Officials speed and reckless driving are contributing factors in this crash.

CATS light rail officials arrived on the scene to repair damages to the light rail line.

Charges against Peterson are pending.

Both roads were shut down in both directions as officials worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.