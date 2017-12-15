Woman struck, killed after accident in Statesville

An elderly woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Statesville Friday night.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 100 block of Arlie Loop.

The woman was reportedly standing in the street at the time and what appeared to be a pickup truck backed out of a driveway and allegedly hit her.

The woman nor the driver have been identified.

No further information has been released.

