Missing Concord couple found dead in Union Co in apparent murder-suicide

A couple was reported missing in Concord was found dead in Union County Friday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials found the couple's vehicle Friday morning near the Bridge restaurant in Hemby Bridge. The bodies of the two people were found a short time later in a wooded area behind a home not far from the vehicle.

Investigators said both had been shot in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

No names or further details have been released.

