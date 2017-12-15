A familiar face may be looking to return to the UNC Charlotte basketball program

One person was pronounced dead after a fatal three-car crash near south Charlotte. The wreck happened at the intersection of Clanton Road and South Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Friday night. Both roads were shut down in both directions as officials worked to clear the scene.More >>
According to officials, the incident happened in the 100 block of Arlie Loop.More >>
Investigators said both had been shot in what appears to be a murder-suicide.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have announced that an internal investigation is underway into allegations of workplace misconduct against the team’s owner and founder, Jerry Richardson.More >>
Too many losses during the 2017-2018 led to ouster of Mark Price, and social media campaign wants another head on the chopping block.More >>
