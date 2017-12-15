Caldwell County teacher accused of inappropriate touching appears in court for bond hearing

A mother is defending her 29-year-old son who is charged with sex crimes involving middle school students.

WBTV told you about the investigation into Justin Biggs last week when he was arrested. Biggs has been accused by multiple students at two different schools in Caldwell County of inappropriate touching.

He appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing, parents and alleged victims were present.

A Caldwell County mom who has asked not to be identified to protect her daughter says her child no longer lives a normal life.

"It's damaged my kid to the point that she doesn't even want to go to school anymore," says the mother of an alleged victim.

She gives disturbing details into how she says her daughter was touched inappropriately at Granite Falls Middle School by the hands of a teacher. She claims 29-year-old Justin Biggs is that teacher.

In court, Biggs had the support of his parents and former co-workers who are also teachers for the district.

"Teachers are very supportive of him in terms of how's he taught," Biggs' attorney stated.

Biggs’ defense team says he is a more hands on person in nature, the middle school mom says too hands on.

Prosecutors say Biggs touched five different students at William Lenoir Middle and Granite Falls Middle between 2015 and 2017, and there's a possibility there could be more victims.

"This is still under investigation," prosecutors confirmed.

Justin Biggs' mother, Patricia McGee, believes her son's intentions were all just misunderstandings and did not mean to harm any student.

"Absolutely, that's his downfall is caring too much about kids," said McGee.

Parents of these victims also say the Caldwell Co School district is partially to blame because the allegations were not dealt with sooner.

Judge Bob Ervin is the one overseeing this case and decided to keep the bond at $150,000, but if Biggs is able to bond out he will be monitored electronically and must stay in Caldwell County.

Included in judge Ervin's orders, Biggs cannot step on any school property, attend any school activities and can not live with anyone under the age of 18.

His next court date is scheduled for January.

