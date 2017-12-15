Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Maiden

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Maiden.

According to the Maiden Police Department, 35-year-old Tommy Martin was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and breaking and entering.

Martin was arrested near the intersection on Startown Road and West Maiden Road in possession of a Ford pickup truck reported stolen from the Kangaroo Store in Maiden a few hours earlier.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to have an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering. He was issued a secured bond for $22,000.

No further information has been released.

