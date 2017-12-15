Mt. Holly doctor's license revoked after allegations of sexual misconduct

The North Carolina Medical Board has revoked the license of a Mt. Holly physician accused of sexual misconduct in his office.

Documents filed by the Medical Board in late October stated that the Board possessed information that Dr. Michael Smith of Mt. Holly Family Practice has "on at least two occasions... engaged in sexual acts, sexual contact and/or vaginal intercourse with patients in an examination room at his practice."

The "immoral and dishonorable conduct" prompted the Medical Board to order Dr. Smith's license to practice medicine be "summarily suspended" in October.

Previous: Mt. Holly doctor's license suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

Documents released Friday state "with Dr. Smith's consent, it is ORDERED that" Smith's license be revoked immediately.

Some of Smith's patients said they were shocked when the allegations first came to light. Some said Smith was an "excellent doctor" and said they didn't believe the allegations.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Smith stem from August and September of this year.

The first patient, listed as "Patient A" in the documents, said she visited Dr. Smith in August for a regularly scheduled office visit and “Dr. Smith, by force or coercion, engaged in a sexual act and had sexual contact” with her.

According to documents a second patient, "Patient B," visited Dr. Smith in September 2017. “During a regularly scheduled office visit… Dr. Smith engaged in vaginal intercourse with Patient B in an examination room.”

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.