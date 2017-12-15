CPCC Culinary program bakes cookies, brownies for US Troops home for holidays

Central Piedmont Community College is partnering with Lincoln Harris to bake cookies for returning U.S. troops in Charlotte.

On Dec. 15, they will bake between 3,000 and 4,000 cookies and brownies for troops returning home for the holidays.

The cookies will be distributed to the troops by the United Service Organizations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The organization expects approximately 4,000 military members to pass through the airport in the coming weeks.

This is the third consecutive year CPCC has hosted the Lincoln Harris team for this project. The first two years, volunteers worked at CPCC's Harris Campus, home to the college's Baking & Pastry Arts curriculum program, and baked 2,000 cookies and brownies.



This year's 4,000 cookie and brownie goal requires more kitchen space. Therefore, the team is moving its operation to CPCC's Culinary Arts Center, a larger space that boasts five main kitchens and more.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.