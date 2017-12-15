JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Safety To Play in FCS Bowl

JCSU Safety Carlo Thomas Participates in the Annual FCS Bowl



Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 15, 2017) – Johnson C. Smith University safety Carlo Thomas recently took part in the FCS National Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida on Dec. 10.



Thomas, a product of East Orange, N.J., was one of 35 players from HBCUs, and one of 12 players from the CIAA to participate in the event, now in its fourth year.



Thomas completed his senior season in 2017 with 64 total tackles while recording 8.5 for loss. He also had 2.0 sacks and three interceptions. He capped his stellar JCSU career by picking off two passes in JCSU’s 27-14 road win against rival Livingstone on Nov. 4, 2017.



In his three-year career with the Gold and Blue, he picked off 22 passes, cementing his name in the JCSU record books by breaking the career interceptions mark that was previously held by standout Willie Jones, who garnered 21 interceptions in his career from 1975-78.



Thomas’ burst onto the national scene against Fayetteville State on Oct. 17, 2015, when he picked off four Bronco passes, returning two for touchdowns. For his efforts in the 2015 season, he led all NCAA Divisions (FBS, FCS, II, III) in interceptions and was the NCAA Division II leader in interceptions (12) and passes defended (2.1). He also became the single-season CIAA interception leader.



He followed up his breakout sophomore campaign with a seven interception season in 2016.



In addition to his prowess in the defensive secondary, he returned punts for the Golden Bulls and in his only play at wide receiver of his career in 2015, he hauled in a touchdown pass at Winston-Salem State.



The FCS National Bowl is an annual post-season college football all-star game consisting of the top players from college football FCS schools. The inaugural FCS National Bowl was played in December 2014 at FIU Stadium and is now played at Daytona Beach Stadium, the home of Bethune-Cookman University football. The National Bowl and FCS Bowl All-Star weekend for non-FBS schools attract numerous NFL & CFL scouts.

