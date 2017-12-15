At least one in custody after reported break-in, police chase in northwest Charlotte

At least one person was taken into custody after a reported break-in and police pursuit in northwest Charlotte.

The incident began at 1:20 when police were responding to a call for a breaking and entering on the 3600 block of Joel Turner Drive. As officers got to the scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull it over.

Officials say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. A short time later the driver stopped on Pointer Ridge Drive and at least one person jumped and ran from the vehicle.

After another pursuit - this one on foot - one person was taken into custody after being tased by police, officials said. That person's name and charges have not been released.

It is unclear if police are looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

