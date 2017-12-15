Salisbury man convicted on drug and weapon charges - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury man convicted on drug and weapon charges

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A Salisbury man has been convicted and given a suspended sentence on drug and weapons charges, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Travis Alexander Abbitt of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon. 

Abbitt pled guilty to related charges of felony possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a residence for controlled substances. 

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Judge Mark Klass sentenced Abbitt to a minimum of 14 months to a maximum of 26 months in prison, suspended sentence, and he was placed on supervised probation for 30 months.

On January 26, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist probation officers who were conducting a home contact with an individual. 

The probation officers told deputies that they smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the home.  Two individuals, one of whom was Abbitt, were in the home at the time. 

Abbitt informed deputies that a gun was underneath his mattress in his bedroom. 

Officers also located a box of ammunition, a pistol magazine, and a Ziploc bag containing marijuana on a kitchen table.  Another Ziploc bag of marijuana was located in Abbitt’s bedroom. 

Abbitt had previously been convicted of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, among other convictions. 

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Kristina Scally in preparing the case for trial, along with Probation/Parole and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in holding Abbitt accountable for his criminal conduct.

