Man killed, another injured in Gastonia wreck

A 50-year-old man was killed in a wreck in Gastonia Friday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Redbud Drive and East Hudson Boulevard. Police say Eddie Shook, of Dallas, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and was about to turn left onto Redbud Drive when he was reportedly struck by a driver who was heading south on Redbud Drive.

Shook was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died, police say. Police say a passenger in Shook's vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed in the wreck. Police did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you can call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

