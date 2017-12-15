No charges for woman accused of fatally shooting man inside Concord pet spa

A woman who is accused of fatally shooting a man inside a pet spa business in Concord in November will not any face charges, a district attorney announced Friday.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at Sarah's Pet Spa on Winecoff School Road on Nov. 30. According to the DA, the woman said the victim, identified as 39-year-old Deshawn Jermaine Tatem, was "attacking her boyfriend while her two young grandchildren were inside her business."

Tatem was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

During a press conference, officers said the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between Tatem and the shooter inside the business. They said Tatem and the alleged shooter knew each other and that the shooting was not random. The DA said Tatem was reportedly arguing with the woman's boyfriend and was told to leave the business several times.

The woman was reportedly on the phone with 911 when Tatem came back to the store for a second time, the DA stated. The woman reportedly told dispatchers, "If he comes in, I'm shooting him." The woman claims Tatem reportedly had a gray "metal object" in his hand during the incident, according to the DA.

The DA stated that Tatem then reportedly started assaulting the woman's boyfriend. When the woman confronted Tatem, he allegedly started heading towards her and her two small grandchildren, who were by her side, which resulted in her shooting him, according to the DA.

Winecoff School Road was closed between Shady Lane and Orphanage Road for some time while officers investigated the shooting.

The DA stated that the woman acted in "self-defense" as it relates to the "Castle Doctrine" law.

