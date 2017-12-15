Is your car ready for the holidays? Let Toyota of N Charlotte help!

When you’re planning a holiday road trip, the prep can be intense. Not only do you have to worry about your luggage, you also have to ensure you’ve got all the presents and food for the impending celebration. It’s easy to let things slip through the cracks, especially when it comes to your car! Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help. We’ve got five car maintenance services you should schedule before you hit the highway this holiday season, and they’re all ultra-affordable to ensure you have money left over for stocking stuffers!

Car maintenance #1: Car fluid check. When you’re driving on the highway, your car is working pretty hard. After all, you’re driving long distances at high speeds, which means more exertion when it comes to your engine. Our auto service techs will make sure your fluids are all full and clean so your engine stays cool under pressure and everything works as it should to give you the best performance possible.

Car maintenance #2: Tire rotation and inspection. You’ll want your tires inspected before you drive in winter weather for two reasons - physical condition, and PSI. When it comes to physical condition, you want your car tires to be able to stand up to the elements and also the toll that long distance driving takes on them. You also want your PSI to be correct so you can maximize fuel efficiency and traction. Our Charlotte auto service techs can check out all of the above for you with ease!

Car maintenance #3: Battery and spark plugs check. Without working spark plugs or a working battery, you’re going nowhere fast. You won’t be able to get your car started if any of these elements aren’t doing their job, and the cold weather can actually take a toll on them. Have our Charlotte Toyota service technicians check all of the above out and replace anything that looks like it can’t stand up to the job.

Car maintenance #4: Brake service. Regardless of whether or not you’re driving in winter conditions, you still want brakes that can quickly bring you to a safe stop. Have your entire brake system checked by our techs to ensure this can happen when it comes to your ride! They’ll inspect all elements and replace or repair anything that might impede your safety when you’re hitting the highway.

Car maintenance #5: Multi-point inspection. Why not have our techs look your ride over bumper to bumper? They’ll be able to spot any issues that might cause a problem for you when you’re out on the road and fix them before you leave, saving you a ton of time, money, and hassle.

