Search underway for missing 15-year-old from Lincoln County

A woman who is accused of fatally shooting a man inside a pet spa business in Concord in November will not any face charges, a district attorney announced Friday.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth Hope Maguire was last seen at her home getting ready for school on Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. Deputies say Maguire is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.More >>
On Friday, the principal of Harding University High School says Davis and his wife gave $20,000 to go toward the students' rings.More >>
The alleged victim told police that Angel Mario Guzman Lobo "forcibly fondled her" several times in 2014 and 2015.More >>
Two men who have been in trouble together before were both arrested Thursday night after another incident.More >>
