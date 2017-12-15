Search underway for missing 15-year-old from Lincoln County

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old from Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth Hope Maguire was last seen at her home getting ready for school on Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. Deputies say Maguire is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her father filed a missing person's report on Thursday, deputies say.

If you have any information or know Maguire's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

