Missing Lincoln County teen found

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A 15-year-old reported missing from Lincoln County has been found. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth Hope Maguire was found at a friend's house Tuesday night and returned home. 

Before being found, Maguire was last seen at her home getting ready for school last Wednesday around 7:15 a.m.

