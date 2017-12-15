Panthers Thomas Davis, wife donates $20K for football team's championship rings

Carolina Panther linebacker Thomas Davis and his wife reportedly paid for the rings of Harding University High School's football team Friday after the students won a state championship.

The high school won their division championship football game in Winston-Salem on Saturday. The school hasn't won a state championship in 64 years.

The team received their championship shirts and medals on Monday but were missing their championship rings. A fundraiser was held to help students purchase the rings.

On Friday, the principal of Harding University High School said Davis and his wife donated $20,000 to go toward the students' rings. The money donated by the couple will "take care of all the rings" for all of the students on the football team, the principal said.

Davis announced his donation for the rings on Power98 Friday morning.

Team members said the game was a dream come true and it proved that hard work pays off.

Quavaris Crouch is a running back on the team. He says a few years ago the team only won one game the entire season. He says they got better each year and now they are champs.

"All the hard work that we put in, blood, sweat and tears working together. Getting up early that morning for practice on Thanksgiving, it was cold outside. I think we did good as a team, as a family, coming together and playing our hearts out for each other," Crouch said.

