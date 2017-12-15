Alleged 'partners in crime' arrested again after foot chase with police

Two men who have been in trouble together before were both arrested Thursday night after another incident.

Salisbury Police were called to the area around Marriott Circle and I-85 just after 8:00 pm to a report that two men were in the parking lot and acting suspiciously.

There have been a number of break-ins to cars at hotels in the area, so officers were already nearby.

Within minutes police spotted Rodriguez Mashore, 36, and James Jeremy Wright, 28, standing near a semi-truck in the parking lot behind the Comfort Suites.

When the two spotted police, they took off running.

According to the report, Mashore ran head first into a street sign, cutting his forehead and requiring a trip to the hospital.

An unopened can of Ice House beer was found in the left front pocket of his jacket. Police later determined that the men had stolen three cans of Ice House beer from the Circle K store.

Wright was apprehended after a short foot chase and was found hiding under a car on Cedar Street.

Mashore was charged with resisting police and misdemeanor larceny, then also charged on outstanding warrants for breaking and entering a building and felony larceny from July, a probation violation from August, and failure to appear from October. Bond was set at $31,000.

Wright was charged with resisting police, as well as on outstanding warrants for breaking and entering a building and felony larceny from July. Bond was set at $10,000.

On July 20 a home in the 800 block of Park Avenue was broken into and several items were stolen. Both Mashore and Wright have now been charged in that case.

