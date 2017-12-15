'Serial child molester' accused of sexually assaulting children in Charlotte, 3 other states

A 61-year-old man who police say is a "serial child molester" was arrested in Charlotte and is facing 20 charges in connection with sexually assaulting children.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers started investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a female child on Nov. 13. The alleged victim told police that Angel Mario Guzman Lobo "forcibly fondled her" several times in 2014 and 2015.

CMPD said Lobo would allegedly rent rooms from various people who he had met. Officers say the suspect reportedly rented a room from a family and became a caregiver to the family's children when the alleged assaults occurred.

Two more children were allegedly sexually assaulted during the same time frame but those charges are still forth coming, according to police. Police said these alleged victims are not related to the first child who came forward.

Police say Lobo was a "transient" and targeted the Latino community.

During a press conference on Friday, police said they believe Lobo sexually assaulted several children in Maryland, New York and Ohio. In total, police believe the victims ranged in four different states.

Police say Lobo was arrested on Thursday and charged with 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of first-degree sex offense.

Officers are concerned that there are more victims out there.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

