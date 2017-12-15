BLOG: Chilly start to Friday, weekend temperatures expected to warm up

Little Cooler Friday

Weekend Warm-up

Rain Down The Road

After jumping up to nearly 60 degrees on Thursday, we'll briefly retreat back to about 50 degrees for highs Friday with another weak (but dry) cool front now through the area. Sunshine on Friday will be filtered at times by a veil of high clouds streaming up from the Gulf Coast area. Those clouds will thin out Friday night, and under clear skies, overnight lows will be cold, dipping back to the 20s for most neighborhoods.

Milder mid 50s return for Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday - great kickoff temps for the Packers vs Panthers at Bank of America!

Right now it looks to remain dry right through the weekend, but we've got a chance for some spotty, mainly light rain Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday of next week. While wet weather does look likely during this time frame, there is still some confliction among our data on exact timing. We'll keep you posted!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.