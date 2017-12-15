Four-year-old killed in crash

Good morning! Today is Friday, December 15. Here is a first look at the stories we're following NOW on WBTV News This Morning.
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in a field in West Charlotte.
The field was off Thomasboro Drive... near Freedom Drive. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live at CMPD headquarters learning about their efforts to find out who did this.
A family in Burke County mourns the loss of a little old boy... after he was killed in a crash. Seven people were sent to the hospital... and a four year old was killed.
The holidays are supposed to be a wonderful time of year. But it also brings out porch pirates. We have surveillance out of Mount Holly that shows people stealing packages from homes.
WEATHER CHANGES: Not too bad of a start weather wise. It's not as frigid outside as it was earlier in the week. What changes should you expect into the weekend though? WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin has your forecast now.
What the third grader didn't know was that his father was about to walk through the doors behind him. Master Sgt. Thomas Pardue has been serving overseas for the past year in South Korea.More >>
After jumping up to nearly 60 degrees on Thursday, we'll briefly retreat back to about 50 degrees for highs Friday with another weak (but dry) cool front now through the area.More >>
Malcom Lukei Artis faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of Jaxson Clay.More >>
Troopers then allegedly chased after him and pulled him over. Highway Patrol says when a trooper got out of his vehicle to approach Butts, he reportedly fled from the scene.More >>
In the last week of class for the fall 2017 semester, a dozen Catawba College biology and environment and sustainability majors blew off steam with The LandTrust for Central North Carolina (LTCNC) by helping to restore a sensitive habitat near and dear to most North Carolinians, a longleaf pine savanna.More >>
