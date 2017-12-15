Four-year-old killed in crash

Good morning! Today is Friday, December 15. Here is a first look at the stories we're following NOW on WBTV News This Morning.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in a field in West Charlotte.

The field was off Thomasboro Drive... near Freedom Drive. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live at CMPD headquarters learning about their efforts to find out who did this.

A family in Burke County mourns the loss of a little old boy... after he was killed in a crash. Seven people were sent to the hospital... and a four year old was killed.

The holidays are supposed to be a wonderful time of year. But it also brings out porch pirates. We have surveillance out of Mount Holly that shows people stealing packages from homes.

WEATHER CHANGES: Not too bad of a start weather wise. It's not as frigid outside as it was earlier in the week. What changes should you expect into the weekend though? WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin has your forecast now.