Venue Services to take over event management at Salisbury Station

From Historic Salisbury Foundation: Historic Salisbury Foundation is pleased to announce its agreement with Venue Services to manage the Event Center at Salisbury Station effective December 1st. Along with new management, the Event Center will be renamed and rebranded as the “Historic Salisbury Station.” Venue Services brings with them their state of the art marketing and management expertise in the event rental business.

“We are delighted with our agreement with Venue Services as it will allow the Foundation to focus on its core mission without the distractions of managing outside events,” said Executive Director Karen Hobson. “We recognize the importance of the Historic Salisbury Station in the community as a valuable historic landmark as well as a popular location for special events.”

While the Station, its grand concourse, and private park work beautifully for most events, the 25-year old renovations need continued updating. “We are currently identifying changes that will enhance the experience of our clients and their guests at Historic Salisbury Station events. We want their experience to be extraordinary,” said Errin Brown of Venue Services. The first improvement will be the replacement of the sound system in the Grand Waiting Room. The public can expect more changes and gradual improvements as Venue Services and Historic Salisbury Foundation collaborate to bring a new look and energy to events at the Station.

The 1908 Spanish Mission styled station, originally the Salisbury Railway Passenger Station, is one of Salisbury’s most beloved landmarks. At a critical juncture, its future was in jeopardy. The station, already rundown, closed to passenger service in 1979. The building stood as a vacant eyesore until Historic Salisbury Foundation stepped up and acquired the landmark in 1984. An extensive renovation completed in 1993 returned the building to active use. The restored Grand Waiting Room, Parlors, Ticket Office, and the concourse have been rented to the public since.

More than 15,000 people attend parties, weddings, and other functions at the Historic Salisbury Station each year, ensuring that the Station is more than just a landmark building—it continues to be an integral part of the Salisbury community. The Foundation is able to maintain and keep the Station open to the public largely because of the revenue generated by these events. Salisbury Station remains the only privately owned railroad station in North Carolina with Amtrak service and has been designated by Amtrak as a “Great American Station.” Recently the Station was ranked #4 nationwide by Amtrak.

When you consider where to hold your wedding or other gathering, arrange a visit to the Historic Salisbury Station, a beautiful, unique venue in the heart of downtown Salisbury. Call 704-633-0070 or e-mail info@historicsalisburystation.com for more information. And watch for the launch of the venue website at www.historicsalisburystation.com.

