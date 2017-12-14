Man shot, killed on his birthday in west Charlotte ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, killed on his birthday in west Charlotte ID'd

(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday night on his birthday has been identified. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive around 9:35 p.m.

Police said they received a shots fired call in the area and found 39-year-old Antwain Maurice Price on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Price dead on scene, officers said. 

Officers have not said whether anyone has been arrested in connection with this shooting.

This is shooting marks Charlotte's 85th homicide so far in 2017. 

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

