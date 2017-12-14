Man shot, killed in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, killed in west Charlotte

A man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday night. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive around 9:35 p.m.. 

Police said they received a shots fired call in the area and found a man on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the man dead on scene, officers said. 

The man has not been identified and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

