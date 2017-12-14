Man shot, killed in west Charlotte

A man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive around 9:35 p.m..

Police said they received a shots fired call in the area and found a man on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the man dead on scene, officers said.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation located in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Dr. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 15, 2017

The man has not been identified and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

