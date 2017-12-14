Man found dead after shooting in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to CMPD, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired, and when they arrived they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

The man has not been identified, and no further information has been released.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

