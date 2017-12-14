Fired for giving

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A bank teller is out of job after trying the help a homeless man. Sarah Daniels worked at the BB&T branch in Long View. She says her manager warned her not to give a homeless man money, but she gave $20 of her own money to someone else to give it to him outside the bank. She was fired and the bank says there’s more to the story they can’t comment on. Reporter Amanda Foster is investigating.

You better watch out— ‘tis the season for porch pirates. We have new surveillance video from Mount Holly of a woman runs out of the passenger side of a Jeep S-U-V, grabs a package from this front porch of a house in the River Park neighborhood and takes off. It’s a crime that happens too often in this season of giving.

South Carolina is one of three states with high levels of flu. The others are Mississippi and Louisiana. North Carolina comes in much lower on the list from the CDC.

We’ve also been given new video of a shooting inside Novant Hospital in Huntersville. The D-A says no charges will be filed against a pair of Huntersville police officers after they shot and killed a Hurricane Irma evacuee who was inside the building, brandishing a gun.

