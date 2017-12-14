Troopers: Man crashes into Gastonia home after leading officials on 90 mph chase

A 22-year-old is accused of crashing into a Gastonia home after leading troopers on a chase Thursday night.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers reportedly saw Detevin Raheem Butts speeding on Cox Road in Gaston County. Troopers then allegedly chased after him and pulled him over. Highway Patrol says when a trooper got out of his vehicle to approach the suspect, he reportedly fled from the scene.

A short time later, Butts reportedly lost control of his vehicle and drove into a home located at the corner of East Ozark Avenue and Ida Street, Highway Patrol said. Butts was reportedly driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to troopers.

Troopers say Butts crashed into the front porch of the home, went through the house and out of the back. Two people were inside the home when the incident happened and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The house was heavily damaged in the incident.

Butts was arrested following the incident, troopers said. He is facing nine charges, including felony speeding to elude arrest. His total bond is set at $168,000.

Troopers said Butts had 11 orders for arrest on him from Mecklenburg County. Highway Patrol says this isn't the first time the suspect has fled from them.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

