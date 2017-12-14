Chase ends with car crash into house in Gastonia

A car crashed into a house after a chase in Gastonia Thursday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Ozark Avenue and Ida Street.

Authorities said the car crashed into the front porch, went through the house and out of the back.

There were two people inside the home who suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken into custody.

Authorities said highway patrol was chasing the vehicle when it ran into the house. The house was heavily damaged.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

