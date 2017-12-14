Brenner Childrens Hospital gets special visitors from 'a galaxy far, far away'

(From left to right): Stormtrooper, Commander Fox, Bounty Hunter, Kylo Ren and Commander Blackout visit Brenner Children’s Hospital for the third consecutive year. (Courtesy Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

Young patients at a North Carolina hospital got their spirits lifted Thursday by visitors from "a galaxy far, far away."

"Star Wars" characters dropped by Brenner Children’s Hospital, which is part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. This is the third consecutive year that the group from the 501st Legion of Carolina Garrison (CG) has visited the hospital.

The five "Star Wars" characters - including Commander Fox, Kylo Ren, Commander Blackout, a Bounty Hunter and a Stormtrooper - visited with patients and their families in the lobby areas and throughout all of Brenner Children’s units.

Children also had the chance to pick out "Star Wars" swag, which was donated by various donors.

And, as expected, it wasn't just the kids who were entertained.

"Not just the children enjoyed this visit, staff thoroughly enjoyed it as well," said Eryn Johnson with Wake Health. "Physicians, nurses, therapists, etc. were excited for this special visit and wanted to have their photon taken with them."

Johnson said the visit was "a great morale boost for everyone of all ages."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.