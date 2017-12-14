Injuries reported after crash in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Injuries reported after crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Injuries were reported following a crash in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of South Boulevard and East Woodlawn Road.

According to CTMC, the crash happened in the middle of the intersection and was causing delays in all directions.

The severity of injuries are not known at this time.

No further information has been released.

