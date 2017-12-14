Child dead, 5 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Morganton

A child is dead and five other people, including another child, are injured after a crash in Morganton Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of North College and Collett streets. The five people were transported to the hospital after the crash.

The crash reportedly involved a car and an SUV, and the victim appears to have been ejected from one of the vehicles, according to officials.

The roads in the area are blocked and Morganton Public Safety officers were at the scene.

Officials say the child is believed to be a 3-year-old, but no names have been released.

No further information has been made available.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.