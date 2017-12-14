4-year-old dead, 6 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Morganton

A 4-year-old child is dead and six other people are injured after a crash in Morganton Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of North College and Collett streets. The six people were transported to the hospital after the crash.

The crash reportedly involved a sedan and an SUV, and the victim appears to have been ejected from one of the vehicles, according to officials.

The impact of collision reportedly caused the SUV to flip.

There were two adults and four children inside the SUV, and one person in the sedan.

Several drivers pulled over to try and help pull passengers out of the SUV, as they were trapped inside.

An infant was taken to the hospital, but did not appear to be injured.

One person had a possible broken bone, others had lacerations and the driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

The roads in the area were blocked and Morganton Public Safety officers were at the scene.

No names have been released and no one has been charged.

No further information has been made available. This is an active, ongoing investigation.

John Smiley, a pastor and uncle of the 4-year-old's mother, spoke to WBTV about the little boy who died.

“He’s truly going to be missed. He’s a good kid-just a blessing," said Smiley.

Smiley didn't want to release the boy's name or a photograph of the boy, but did say the child was loved.

“He was a wonderful little kid, just a bundle of joy, just lit up the room every time he came in. He was just a great kid," said Smiley.

The grieving family member said the next few days and weeks will be tough for his family. He said they will look to God to help get them through the difficult times.

“Things like this we don’t understand, but God knows you know. God’s got it. We just pray and we come together and pray that the community will lift the family up and give us support in this time of loss," said Smiley.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.