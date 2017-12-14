Person seriously injured after school bus crash in Union County

A person in a car was seriously injured following a school bus crash in Union County Thursday.

The incident happened on I-74 at Forest Hills Road in Wingate.

The crash involved a car and a bus carrying students from Forest High School.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said it appeared the vehicle ran a red light and was struck by the bus.

No one was injured on the bus. There were reportedly 32 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

There's no word on any other injuries and no further information has been released.

