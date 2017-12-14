Friday is the deadline to apply for healthcare coverage under ACA

If you plan to get health care insurance through the federal government’s online exchange, the deadline to enroll is Friday.

According to healthcare.gov more than a million Americans signed up for healthcare coverage the week before the deadline.

With conflict over attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, fewer carriers participating and increasing premiums, concern over the future of the online exchange is questioned.

However, it is not all bad news for consumers. According to Owner of Insurance Brokers Exchange in Rock Hill Sandy Newton, several customers are qualifying for more subsidies than before.

“If you do not qualify for a subsidy, you definitely need to change no questions about it,” Newton said.

But for those who do not qualify for subsidies, will have to pay the entire premium, even with the increases, or pay the penalty for opting out of healthcare coverage.

“More people are getting more money this year,” Newton said. “One person’s insurance went up $600 or $700 a month, but they ended paying $5 more and that’s all they paid, the government picked up the rest."

As the deadline looms, Newton advises you to either recalculate your plan to make sure you’re getting the best subsidy you can or talk to an agent about enrolling so they can guide you through the process.

