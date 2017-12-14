Deputies search for stolen tractor in Iredell County

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a tractor that was stolen from an area near Harmony.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Vaughn Mill Road.

The John Deere tractor was reportedly stolen from a barn located in the Vaughn Mill Road and Old Mocksville Road area near Harmony some time between Tuesday Dec. 5 and Wednesday Dec. 6.

The tractor has a front end loader attachment with a hay bale spear.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.