Warrant: Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend searched how to choke, gag someone

The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body in York County in October had an extensive search history, including choking, gagging, and "what your cell phone can't tell the police."

A search warrant released Thursday detailed the search history of 28-year-old Mahmood Amjad Bhatti, whose accused of killing girlfriend Natalie Nicholle Merrick, 23.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, dumping body in York Co

Merrick's pregnant body was found Oct. 19 in a wooded area off of Dobys Bridge Road near the York and Lancaster County line. Officers say Merrick's body was dumped on the side of the road and she was reportedly killed somewhere else.

"How to gag someone so they can't scream," and "how to properly choke a girl," were some of the disturbing lines revealed on Bhatti's phone's internet search history, warrants show.

Warrants reveal Bhatti also searched, "Best secluded spots near me," on October 18.

On October 22, three days after Merrick's body was found, Bhatti reportedly searched, "What your cell phone can't tell the police," and "Body Found in Fort Mill SC a woman."

Bhatti was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with murder and murder of an unborn child. CMPD says Bhatti and Merrick were in a long-term relationship and had a child together.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.