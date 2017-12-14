Reward offered after horse shot in head, killed in Lancaster

A family in Lancaster, SC, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed their horse.

The horse, named Boss, was shot overnight on Saturday, November 18, at a home on the 5300 block of Old Church Road. The owners called deputies when they found Boss dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance videos on the property show that Boss was shot around 3 a.m. Officials say he died about five hours later at 8 a.m.

The video also showed a vehicle pulling a trailer pass the property at least three times that night. The trailer, deputies say, had "distinct reflective tape on its side."

Around 5:30 a.m., a light could be seen moving across the ridgeline of the pasture which investigators say could be someone walking on the property with a flashlight.

“We want to help the owners find out what happened to Boss and hold the person who did this accountable," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We hope someone saw or heard something that night or has heard talk in the community and encourage anyone with information about this to contact us.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388. You can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), by logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

