18-year-old #MollysKids starts her own small business

Hannah Shelton, 18, one of our longtime #MollysKids, is breaking barriers and boldly becoming her own small business owner.

Yep. Owner.

Hannah has lived forever with constant, debilitating migraines. It’s from a condition called Status Migrainosus. In our last update, she had spent 42 days in the hospital and learned how to paint while there. I posted some of her beautiful creations.

She wrote again recently from her home in Matthews. Said she had a great update.

“I have been out of the hospital close to six months straight,” she said. “Quick, someone go knock on wood. I haven’t had treatments or infusions for a while!”

In that time she made her painting hobby a real business. She sells her art. The name of her company is “Chronically Painted” (the MOST creatively cute name for a person who has lived with chronic pain). She says it’s grown to the point where her bedroom is “practically an art studio with a bed in it too.” She is donating 10% of everything she sells during this Christmas season to Hemby Novant Children’s Hospital, where she was treated.

To find more of her art, go to her Facebook page, here.

Hannah is also finishing up her first year of college at Carolina Piedmont Central College where she is studying nursing and was just inducted into the honors society. All this, combined with her growing business, makes her feel like a grown-up.

“I love it handfuls of the time,” she said, “and only dislike it and feel overwhelmed a pinch of the time.”

Ha. Welcome to adulthood, Hannah. Don’t we all?

So proud of you.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**