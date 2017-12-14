18-year-old #MollysKids starts her own small business

According to healthcare.gov more than a million Americans signed up for healthcare coverage last week.More >>
According to healthcare.gov more than a million Americans signed up for healthcare coverage last week.More >>
According to CTMC, the crash happened in the middle of the intersection and was causing delays in all directions.More >>
According to CTMC, the crash happened in the middle of the intersection and was causing delays in all directions.More >>
The crash reportedly involved a car and an SUV, and the victim appears to have been ejected from one of the vehicles.More >>
The crash reportedly involved a car and an SUV, and the victim appears to have been ejected from one of the vehicles.More >>
No one was injured on the bus. There were reportedly 32 students on the bus at the time of the crash.More >>
No one was injured on the bus. There were reportedly 32 students on the bus at the time of the crash.More >>
The multi-vehicle wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. on I-77 near Exit 30 to Griffith Street.More >>
The multi-vehicle wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. on I-77 near Exit 30 to Griffith Street.More >>