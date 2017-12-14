All lanes reopened on I-77 in Davidson after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic was slowed for some time on I-77 in Davidson Thursday afternoon after a crash affected both northbound and southbound lanes.

According to NCDOT, the crash had part of the road blocked for some time, but all lanes have been reopened.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. on I-77 near Exit 30 to Griffith Street. Firefighters said the accident happened in both north and southbound lanes.

At the scene, it appeared that at least one vehicle - a Yellow Cab - went through the guardrail and down an embankment near the water of Lake Norman.

At least two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the wreck as well.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.