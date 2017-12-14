Fire destroys Gaston County home, no injuries

A fire destroyed a home in Gaston County Thursday afternoon.

A call came in around noon that a fire broke out at the home on Nassau Place in south Gastonia.

Fire officials reported seeing heavy fire showing when they arrived, according to the Gaston County fire marshal.

Extensive damage left the house totally destroyed.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.