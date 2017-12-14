Fire destroys Gaston County home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire destroys Gaston County home

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A fire destroyed a home in Gaston County Thursday afternoon. 

The fire broke out at a home on Nassau Place in south Gastonia. 

Fire officials reported seeing heavy fire showing when they arrived, according to the Gaston County fire marshal.

There's no word on injuries or what may have started the fire. 

