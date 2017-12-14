An employee found $200,000 worth of weed at a Matthews TCBY

More than $200,000 worth of marijuana was found at a TCBY in Matthews last week, according to a police report. (Credit: Todd Sumlin | Observer archive photo)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - A TCBY in Matthews received an interesting delivery last week.

An employee at the frozen yogurt shop found marijuana at the store — $225,000 worth of it.

An employee found the drugs in a white 5-gallon bucket inside a cardboard box on Dec. 4, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.

The marijuana had been shipped to the shop on Weddington Road.

It wasn’t clear who sent the marijuana.