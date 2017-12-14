Four students injured in crash involving school bus in Rock Hill

Four Rock Hill students were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Rock Hill Schools, two cars and a school bus crashed on Highway 5 near Highway 901. School officials say the wreck involved student drivers and a school bus.

The students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to school officials. It is unclear what caused the wreck.

School officials did not say whether the injured students were on the bus or if they were in the other vehicles that were involved.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

