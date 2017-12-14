Domestic violence victims to be honored in Charlotte tree lighting ceremony

Community officials will honor domestic violence victims in a tree lighting ceremony in uptown Thursday evening.

"The Domestic Violence Advocacy Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and Mecklenburg County Community Support Services will host the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to commemorate the more than 70 lives lost in 2017 across North Carolina to domestic violence," CMPD says.

The hour-long ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. at CMPD headquarters at 601 E. Trade Street.

Out of the 70 North Carolina victims, four were minors, with the youngest being an infant, the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports. Twelve of the victims were residents of Mecklenburg County.

Thursday marks the 13th year of the ceremony, where a ribbon is placed on ceremonial trees in recognition of each life lost.

"The ceremony will close with the lighting of the trees to symbolize shedding a light on the issue of domestic violence," the Domestic Violence Advocacy Council says.

The event is free and open to the public.

"Family members and friends who have lost a loved one to domestic violence are invited to make this memorial their own by placing personal cherished items by the memorial tree," the DVAC says.

For more information on domestic violence in our community, contact Safe Alliance's 24-hour domestic violence shelter at 704-332-2513 or Mecklenburg County Community Support Services at 704-336-3210.

