Free Shipping Day 'guarantees' packages by Christmas Eve, promises deals

Have you finished shopping for the holiday? If not, shipping deadlines for holiday packages are quickly approaching.

For all of you last minute shoppers, Friday may be your last day to finish online shopping if you want your Christmas packages to arrive before the beloved holiday.

For those planning to order gifts online and having them shipped, Friday is national Free Shipping Day. Over 900 retailers, including Amazon, Toys R Us and Target, are participating.

Shipping on orders is free and comes with a guarantee that your package will be delivered by Christmas Eve. Shoppers will be able to start saving money, collect coupon codes and will be able to gather the best deals from their favorite stores starting at midnight.

You can visit freeshippingday.com at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning to get all the deals and offers. Shoppers can browse for coupons for their favorite stores by selecting categories on the website based on what they are looking for.

According to the website, Free Shipping Day is a national shopping holiday and offers coupons "year-round." 2017 will be the tenth year that the Free Shipping Day is to be held nationally.

The website states that all of the offers are valid for "in-stock, ready-to-ship items in the Continental U.S. to non-P.O. Box addresses." All of the stores participating must offer free shipping on all shoppers orders, with no minimum purchase amount.

More well-known stores that are participating are JCPenney, Old Navy. Macy's, Belk and Walmart. You can find the full list of stores participating in Free Shipping Day here.

