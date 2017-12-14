500 new jobs coming to town near Charlotte at tool manufacturer’s new plant

FORT MILL, SC (Ely Portillo/Charlotte Observer) - Power tool-maker Stanley Black & Decker said Thursday that it’s opening a new manufacturing plant in Fort Mill, S.C., where it expects to employ 500 workers.

The company will invest $31 million in the facility at the Lakemont Business Park. Stanley Black & Decker plans to manufacture and assemble cordless Dewalt hand tools in the 345,000 square-foot facility. South Carolina is providing tax credits for the company, though the state did not release the total amount of those credits.

“We are proud to continuously make more product in the USA,” Stanley Black & Decker global tools and storage president Jeff Ansell said, in a statement. The company operates 30 manufacturing plants in the U.S.

Lakemont Business Park is at the intersection of Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road, off Interstate 77. The 30-acre site is being developed by Charlotte-based Crescent Communities.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to renew our long working relationship with Stanley Black & Decker as we once again provide a home for their expansion here in the Carolinas,” said Brian Leary, president of Crescent Communities’ commercial and mixed-use business, in a statement.